Man struck by vehicle while walking in rural Mankato

A 70-year-old man is seriously injured after a car hit him on Thursday night in rural Mankato.

A release from the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were sent to South Bend Avenue and Spartan Street just after 9 p.m. for a crash involving a pedestrian.

An initial investigation showed the 70-year-old Mankato man was walking in the traffic lane when he was hit by a 2022 GMC Terrain driven by a 79-year-old from North Mankato, according to Blue Earth County officials.

The pedestrian was brought to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities add the driver wasn’t injured.

The crash remains under investigation.