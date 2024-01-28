Man shot, then arrested after Brooklyn Park incident

One man was shot, and subsequently arrested, after a shooting in Brooklyn Park on Saturday night, according to the police department.

At around 5:15 p.m., police were called to the 7900 block of Kyle Avenue for report of a shooting. A woman 911 caller said she had shot a man who she knew and afterward, officers close by saw the man driving away from the home.

When police tried to initiate a traffic stop and investigate the incident, the man drove away to a different home in the 8100 block of Xenia Court.

Authorities say the man sustained serious injuries but continued to ignore officers and wouldn’t cooperate. Officers learned the man was believed to be armed with a handgun.

Police negotiated with the man until he finally cooperated and police provided medical aid.

The woman at the original location cooperated with authorities and was brought to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for questioning.

Police say the man was eventually arrested for outstanding felony warrants as well as new charges related to the incident, including DUI, fleeing police in a motor vehicle and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Hennepin County Sheriff’s Department Patrol Division and Crime Scene Investigators assisted in the incident.