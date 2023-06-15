Man shot near Metro Transit platform in Minneapolis

A man is recovering from what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries after being shot late Wednesday night near a Metro Transit platform in Minneapolis.

According to Metro Transit officials, shots were fired on East Lake Street near the platform near I-35W around 10:40 p.m.

A man was found by medical staff and was taken to an area hospital.

As of this publishing, police haven’t found a suspect.

Police believe the shooting happened outside of the transit station located on the north side of East Lake Street and under the highway.

No other details were immediately available.