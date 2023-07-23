Man shot in Whittier neighborhood, no one in custody

Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Whittier neighborhood that left one man injured.

According to police, officers were called to Franklin and Nicollet avenues shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was taken to an area hospital. No word on what led up to the shooting. As of this time, no one is in custody.