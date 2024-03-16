Man shot in the head in front of his 2 children, MPD investigating

Minneapolis police are investigating an altercation that resulted in a man being shot with his two children in the vehicle.

According to Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara, officers were called to a report of a shooting at the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue around 5 p.m. They found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound to his head inside a vehicle.

The man was given CPR and was brought to Hennepin County Medical Center with a life-threatening injury.

Investigators believe the man was in the vehicle at 41st and Chicago to meet with people he knew, and an altercation led to him being shot inside the vehicle.

“What’s especially disturbing about this is that it appears the victim’s children, who are very young, were inside the car with them at that time,” O’Hara said. “Thankfully, the children were not injured.”

A woman who was with the victim then drove the car from the scene to the intersection of 38th and Chicago, where the officer met them.

O’Hara said police have information on possible suspects, but no arrests have been made.