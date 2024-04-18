Man shot in north Minneapolis apartment, police say

Authorities say a man is hospitalized with serious injuries after a shooting in a north Minneapolis apartment on Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to an apartment along Golden Valley Road near North Penn Avenue at around 3:15 p.m. on reports of a shooting and found the injured man inside, Minneapolis Police Sgt. Garrett Parten said.

Police say he was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that are considered potentially life-threatening.

The suspects had left the scene by the time officers arrived but investigators believe the man was involved in an altercation that escalated to gunshots inside the building, Parten says, adding that police found damage in a hallway.

The shooting is under investigation.