Man shot during attempted carjacking in St. Anthony, suspect sought

St. Anthony police say they're still looking for a man who shot another man during an attempted carjacking.

Police say a man who was shot Tuesday night during an attempted carjacking is expected to survive.

According to St. Anthony Police, a man was shot in the parking lot of a Walgreens near 37th Avenue and Silver Lake Road around 9 p.m.

The victim told police a man approached him while he was inside his vehicle after having just parked. The suspect then allegedly demanded the man’s car keys and shot the victim in the leg.

The suspect then ran away, and the victim ran into the pharmacy for help.

Police say the suspect, identified as a 5’7 Black man, was wearing a dark hoodie and dark pants, white shoes and black sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 612-782-3350 or dispatch at 952-258-5321.