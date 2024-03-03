Man shot and killed in south Minneapolis early Sunday morning

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in south Minneapolis.

Officers say they responded to a ShotSpotter activation at the intersection of Bloomington Avenue and East Lake Street just after 1 a.m. Sunday.

Police say they then found “an unidentified man suffering from apparent life-threatening gunshot wounds” on the sidewalk.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead several hours later, authorities say.

No arrests have been made.

The man’s identity and official cause of death are both expected to be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner at a later date.

If you have any information, you’re encouraged to call the Minneapolis Police Department or CrimeStoppers of Minnesota anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be sent here.