Man seriously injured, woman minorly injured in early morning Minneapolis shooting

Two people were injured after a shooting in Minneapolis in the early morning hours on Saturday.

Officers from the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) were called to 200 West Broadway Avenue just after 2 a.m. on a report of the sound of shots.

At the scene, officers found a woman with at least one apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound sitting in a car parked on the street. The woman was brought to Hennepin Healthcare, according to a spokesperson for MPD.

A man with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound later arrived at North Memorial Medical Center; an initial investigation shows he was outside of 200 West Broadway Avenue when the gunfire occurred, the MPD spokesperson added.

There have been no arrests. MPD is investigating.