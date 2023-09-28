Man seriously injured in overnight Minneapolis shooting

A man was seriously injured in an overnight shooting, Minneapolis Police Department said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 2700 block of Cedar Avenue South around 1:43 a.m. Thursday. They found a man outside a home with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officers gave the man first aid until EMS brought him to the hospital.

Circumstances of the shooting are unknown at this time, police said.

No arrests have been made.