Man seriously injured in Minneapolis stabbing, ex-girlfriend arrested for domestic assault
A man in his 30s is in the hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed by his reported ex-girlfriend, according to Minneapolis police.
Officers responded to the stabbing on the 2000 block of Emerson Avenue North around 4:44 p.m. They found the victim with potentially life-threatening stab wounds and he was brought to the hospital.
A 26-year-old woman, whom police say is his reported ex-girlfriend, was arrested and booked into Hennepin County Jail for domestic assault.
If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, several resources are available to offer help. For immediate help, contact:
- The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.
- Minnesota Day One at 866-223-1111.
- The Women’s Advocates crisis line at 651-227-8284.
More than 12 million people just in the U.S. are affected by domestic violence every year, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.
The organizations listed above can help connect victims to resources like safe shelter, advocacy, legal help and support groups.
The National Domestic Violence Hotline also offers tips for identifying abuse and supporting victims of abuse. CLICK HERE to see those.
Other organizations that can help include:
- Violence Free Minnesota at 651-646-6177 or 800-289-6177.
- Battered Women’s Legal Advocacy Project at 612-343-9842.
- Mending the Sacred Hoop at 888-305-1650.
- Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault at 612-209-9993.
Minnesota also has a list of many other resources for victims of crimes that can be found HERE.