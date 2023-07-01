Man seriously injured in Minneapolis shooting

A man in his late 20s was seriously injured in a shooting Friday evening, Minneapolis police said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 5:46 p.m. near the 1500 block of 7th Street South, along with officers from Metro Transit and University of Minnesota police and deputies from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was found on the 600 block of 16th Avenue South, police said. He was brought to the hospital with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound.

There have been no arrests.