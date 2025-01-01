Man seriously injured in drive-by shooting in Minneapolis

A man was seriously injured in a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning, Minneapolis police said.

Officers responded to the shooting around 5:11 a.m. on the 2700 block of Colfax Avenue S. There, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and gave him first-aid, including CPR.

The man was brought to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the man was outside when someone shot him from a vehicle. The shooter drove off before police got to the scene.

No arrests have been made.