Man seriously injured in assault at homeless shelter

A 40-year-old man was seriously injured after an assault in a homeless shelter on Tuesday evening.

Officers from the Minneapolis Police Department were called to the patio of a shelter on Glenwood Avenue at 9:55 p.m. for a report of an assault that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

The man was brought to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment, according to officials with the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD).

What led up to the assault is unclear, but officials believe the assailant knows the victim.

The MPD is investigating. There have been no arrests at this time.