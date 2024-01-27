Man seriously injured by gunfire from car in Minneapolis

A man is seriously injured after a shooting in Minneapolis on Saturday morning.

Minneapolis police officers responded to the 3600 block of Columbus Avenue around 4:45 a.m. on a report of a shooting, according to a spokesperson for the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD).

A 28-year-old man was found at the scene with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound, officials said. He was brought to Hennepin Healthcare (HCMC) for his injuries.

An initial investigation indicted that the man was injured by shots fired from a vehicle.

MPD is investigating the shooting. There have been no arrests at this time.