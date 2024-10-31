Man seriously injured by bull in Stearns County

A man was seriously injured by a bull Wednesday morning in Holding Township, according to a news release from the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the call on the 1600 block of County Road 52 around 9:14 a.m. There, a caller told authorities a 45-year-old man had been injured by a bull and was still in the pen with the animal.

When deputies arrived, they found the man lying in the cattle pen, with the bull now secured in a separate pen.

The man was brought to the hospital with serious injuries.