Man seriously injured after shooting near Portland Avenue and 8th Street South in Minneapolis

Police say man is suffering from a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound after a shooting was reported just after 8:50 p.m. on Friday night.

A news release from the Minneapolis Police Department claims that officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of Portland Ave. and 8th Street South.

The responding officers then found the man and rendered aid until an ambulance was able to take him to the hospital.

Police say they are still investigating what happened and who was involved.

No arrests have been made.