A Bowlus man was critically injured after a crash in Morrison County on Tuesday.

A report from the Minnesota State Patrol said an 84-year-old man was in Elmdale traveling east on Highway 238 in a Dodge Ram pickup at around 2:30 p.m. when it went off the road, hit a guard and rolled.

The man suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash, according to the State Patrol.

Nobody else was involved or hurt in the crash.