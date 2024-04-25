Man seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Columbia Heights

A man is seriously injured after a crash in Anoka County on Wednesday night.

A report from the Minnesota State Patrol says a Nissan Murano was traveling south on Highway 65 near Columbia Heights when a pedestrian ran out at 46th Avenue Northeast and was hit by the vehicle.

The pedestrian, identified as a 44-year-old Anoka man, sustained critical injuries and was brought to North Memorial Hospital.

The driver of the Nissan Murano, a 68-year-old Minneapolis man, was uninjured.

Check back for updates on the condition of the pedestrian.