Man seriously hurt after crashing motorcycle on I-94 in Monticello

A biker was hospitalized with serious injuries after a motorcycle crash Monday night in Monticello.

It happened at around 5:45 p.m., according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The 35-year-old Detroit Lakes man was driving his motorcycle west on Interstate 94 when it left the road and hit a sign near Highway 25, the report states.

The man suffered injuries that are considered life-threatening, officials say.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition wasn’t clear as of Wednesday morning.

The crash remains under investigation.