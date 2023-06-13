Man sentenced to workhouse, probation after shooting man who allegedly stole his van

A Brooklyn Park man who shot an alleged thief believed to have stolen his van was sentenced for the discharge of a dangerous weapon within a municipality on Monday.

Court documents show 47-year-old Christopher Kilburn’s 364-day sentence in the Hennepin County Workhouse was stayed for two years. He is now serving supervised probation for two years.

Kilburn was initially charged with second-degree assault. Court documents show he pleaded guilty to reckless discharge of a firearm back in February.

RELATED: Man charged with assault after tracking down, shooting person who allegedly stole his van

The shooting happened November 2, 2021 when a Shot Spotter alerted police to a gunshot near Dupont Avenue North and Lowry Avenue North in Minneapolis just before 8 a.m.

The criminal complaint states that dispatch told responding officers that a 911 caller, later identified as Christopher Kilburn, said he “tracked his stolen vehicle to the location and had the thief at gunpoint.” Dispatch also reported hearing a man in the background yelling that Kilburn shot him. Another 911 caller reported hearing the yelling outside.

Arriving officers then found Kilburn standing over the alleged van thief who was facedown on the ground. Police noticed a large gash on the man’s head and a gunshot wound to his hand. Kilburn was holding onto the man’s pants and belt and told police he had a gun in his waistband, which officers secured.

Court documents say that Kilburn told police that the man he shot burglarized his business in Brooklyn Center and stole his van. He then tracked the van and found the man in the driver’s seat. Kilburn said he approached the van, pointed his gun at the man and pulled him out.

The complaint states that Kilburn said the man “looked like he wanted to run away” and that he struck him with the butt of the gun during a struggle. The man then got away, and Kilburn said he gave chase, yelled stop and fired one round, striking the man in the hand. Kilburn confirmed that the man had his back turned and was running away when he fired the shot.

After the man was shot, Kilburn said he tripped and fell to the ground. Kilburn then grabbed him and called 911.