Man sentenced to probation for damaging neighbor’s home with ax, fire torch

A Minneapolis man who was previously charged for a November 2021 incident has been sentenced to three years of supervised probation for the crime.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Jason Alexander Tucker, 52, was charged with one count each of arson and assault with a dangerous weapon, but both were dismissed, according to court records.

Instead, Tucker was sentenced for one count of first-degree property damage after prosecutors said they would be looking to prove him guilty of that charge during a jury trial that had been scheduled to begin.

Tucker was accused of threatening his neighbor with an ax, throwing a brick through his neighbor’s window and using a fire torch on the neighbor’s door.

Court records show a judge stayed a 17-month sentence at the St. Cloud prison for three years and also gave Tucker 83 days of credit for time to serve at the Hennepin County Workhouse.

At the time charges were filed, the victim told police he’d heard loud bangs on his door, then opened the door to see Tucker, who allegedly swung an ax at him. The victim told police he fought back with a metal pipe, hit Tucker in the arm and closed the door.

Additional officers entering the building from the back say they smelled smoke and found a propane torch, which was lit and burning a hole into the door of the victim’s unit. Officers then turned off the torch and put out the flames with an extinguisher.

Police eventually arrested Tucker after forcing their way into Tucker’s apartment, where they also spotted a large ax.

The arson charge carried a 20-year sentence, a $20,000 fine, or both. Meanwhile, the assault charge carried a seven-year sentence, a fine of up to $14,00, or both.