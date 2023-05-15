Man sentenced to prison for overdose death

A Minneapolis man will spend several years behind bars for selling the drugs that led to a man’s death last year.

Eric Montel Traft-Johnson was sentenced Monday to 7½ years (90 months) in prison in connection to Nick Steckman’s death.

The sentence was an upward departure for a second-degree drug sale charge but came after Traft-Johnson took a plea deal last month, which led to the dismissal of the third-degree murder charge he faced.

Steckman’s aunt called Minneapolis police to check on him on Nov. 9 because she hadn’t heard from him and he’d said he was going to buy pills because he couldn’t sleep. He also texted her the seller’s address, phone number and Snapchat handle in case something went wrong, court documents state.

Authorities later found Steckman’s body, and an autopsy determined he died from mixed drug toxicity, including from cocaine, fentanyl, hydroxyzine and alcohol.

Investigators were able to track the phone number he’d provided his aunt to Traft-Johnson.

In court, Traft-Johnson admitted that he knew he was selling fentanyl and apologized to Steckman’s family, blaming his actions on his own drug addiction.