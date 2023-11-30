Man sentenced to over 30 years for shooting ex-girlfriend 12 times in front of her child

A Maple Grove man accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home and shooting her 12 times in front of her child has been ordered to spend more than 30 years behind bars.

A jury found 41-year-old Tylynne Lashawn Wilson guilty of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, stalking and gun possession earlier this month. He was sentenced Thursday to nearly 31 years (369 months) in prison. Court records show he has credit for 413 days already served.

Court documents state that Wilson broke into a home on Oliver Avenue North on Oct. 10, 2022, and shot his ex. Her young child was found on the floor beside her when police responded. The victim later told police that Wilson shot her and “kept shooting until he was out of bullets,” and had previously threatened to kill her.

The woman said she and Wilson had gotten into an argument over the phone earlier that day because he’d shot her current boyfriend in the legs multiple times, according to a criminal complaint. She said Wilson broke into her home a short time later.

Judge Peter Cahill sentenced Wilson to 20 years for the attempted murder charge, then ordered a consecutive sentence for the count of stalking.

Due to the convictions, Wilson will also be banned from having any guns or ammunition for the rest of his life.