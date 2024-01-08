Man sentenced to over 21 years for killing property owner in his driveway

A southeastern Minnesota man has been ordered to spend two decades behind bars for fatally shooting a property owner who came outside to investigate a suspicious vehicle in his driveway.

William Isaac Shillingford, 33, of Kasson, was sentenced on Monday to more than 21 years (261 months) in prison with credit for 610 days already served. As per his plea deal, two other charges against him were dropped.

The charges stem from a shooting on the night of May 8, 2022. Deputies were called to a home in rural Kalmar Township at around 10:45 p.m. and told by the caller that a man had pulled into the driveway and shot the caller’s father, who’d gone out to investigate the vehicle. The victim died a short time later.

Shillingford then fled, which led to a search effort. He was eventually arrested at a nearby home that officers saw him run into.