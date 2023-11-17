Man sentenced to over 14 years for robbing St. Paul grocery stores at gunpoint

A St. Paul man will spend more than a decade in federal prison for robbing three University Avenue grocery stores at gunpoint last year.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 39-year-old Nicholas Antwain Dancy was sentenced Thursday to over 14 years (175 months) in prison for the string of robberies. He had pleaded guilty back in July.

Prosecutors say the robberies happened between May 27 and June 5, 2022, at Towfiq Grocery, Midway Grocery and Deli, and Global Food and Mid Market. Each time, Dancy used a gun to threaten the employees and demand cash.

