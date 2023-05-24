Man sentenced to more than 26 years in prison for sexually assaulting 9-year-old girl and 12-year-old boy

A man found guilty of first-degree criminal sexual conduct back in March was sentenced to prison on Wednesday.

A Hennepin County judge sentenced Azzel Mickey Lee Foster, 31, to 320 months in prison (about 26 and-a-half years) after he was convicted of raping a 9-year-old girl multiple times in December 2021 and January 2022.

Court records show Foster was also accused of sexual acts against the girl’s 12-year-old brother.

Foster will also have to register as a predatory offender for the rest of his life.

The criminal complaint details several instances of abuse in both of the victims’ bedrooms.

The 9-year-old girl was penetrated by Foster’s penis, court documents state.

The abuse was also witnessed by the girl’s 12-year-old brother, who was assaulted when Foster put his hand inside the boy’s underwear, the complaint states.

A news release from the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office states Foster was previously convicted of second-degree criminal sexual conduct on May 25, 2017, in Otter Tail County for which he was sentenced to 90 months in prison.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said in the news release that “Mr. Foster has now been convicted multiple times of criminal sexual conduct and inflicted horrific abuse on this little girl. My heart breaks for this child and her family. I’m hopeful they can one day find peace and healing.”