Man sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for 2022 Blaine armed carjacking

A North Dakota man has been sentenced to over 11 years(136 months) in prison followed by three years of supervised release for carjacking a man at gunpoint in Blaine, according to a news release from United States Attorney Andrew M. Luger.

On July 30, 2022, around 3:52 a.m., Joshua Lee Sinawa, 27, approached a bakery delivery truck in a Cub Foods parking lot in Blaine, Minnesota, as stated in court documents.

Sinawa approached the truck while the delivery driver was in the driver’s seat and pointed a firearm at him. Sinawa demanded that the driver get out of the truck and then forced him to walk into the Cub Foods store at gunpoint.

According to court documents, Sinawa left the store while the driver was still inside and fled the scene in the stolen delivery truck.

Sinawa was sentenced to 52 months for carjacking and a consecutive 84 months for brandishing a firearm during a violent crime.

The investigation for this case was carried out by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Blaine Police Department.