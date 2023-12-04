Man sentenced to life in prison for murdering wife at Eden Prairie hotel in 2021

A man convicted of killing his wife two years ago was sentenced Monday morning.

Ryan Charles Rooney, 36, was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his wife.

Court records show he was initially charged with second-degree murder and child endangerment, but the charges were later amended to first and second-degree murder.

Rooney’s defense attorney stated ahead of the sentencing that he intends to file an appeal.

RELATED: Man convicted of killing wife while in hotel room with 2 kids

RELATED: Woman dead, man shot in head in Eden Prairie hotel room with 2 kids inside, police say

The criminal complaint states that hotel staff called police for a welfare check just before 11 a.m. on Nov. 2, 2021 after not being able to wake the tenants. Hotel staff say the door was latched shut and the the occupants were due to check out days earlier after being there for 20 days.

When maintenance forced the door open, they found a small child in a crib and Rooney in the fetal position on the bed.

After police arrived and announced themselves, Rooney then walked down the stairs and was seen covered in blood with a gunshot wound under his chin and an exit wound on top of his head. He was later taken to the hospital, where he told medical personnel that he had shot himself.

A small child was walking with Rooney at the time, but there are no reports of the children being physically harmed.

The woman’s body was found with a gunshot wound to her chest. She and Rooney married just a few months earlier.

Police then searched the room and found a 9mm Ruger pistol, spent casings and two bullet holes in the wall and ceiling. There was also a tray of meth on the toilet “that would be easily accessible to a small child,” court documents said.

Rooney has three previous domestic assault cases against him, two orders of protection violation cases, and history of narcotics use and terroristic threats, according to court records. Police were called to the hotel less than a month before the murder to investigate Rooney waving a gun outside his car.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, several resources are available to offer help. For immediate help, contact:

More than 12 million people just in the U.S. are affected by domestic violence every year, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

The organizations listed above can help connect victims to resources like safe shelter, advocacy, legal help and support groups.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline also offers tips for identifying abuse and supporting victims of abuse. CLICK HERE to see those.

Other organizations that can help include:

Minnesota also has a list of many other resources for victims of crimes that can be found HERE.