Man sentenced to almost 9 years for Arden Hills crash that killed pediatrician

A man who killed a pediatrician in a crash two years ago in Arden Hills has now been sentenced for the crime.

Norman Darnell Toney, 36, of St. Paul, received eight years and eight months in prison on Friday for the death of 40-year-old Daniel Schnobrich, according to a sentencing order. He was granted almost two years of credit for time served.

Toney pleaded guilty in August to one count of criminal vehicular homicide.

According to a criminal complaint, Toney crashed into Schnobrich’s vehicle the evening of Nov. 9, 2021, at the intersection of Highway 96 West and Hamline Avenue.

Ramsey County deputies found the entire front end of a Toyota Camry sheared off; the engine block was hanging out of the car’s passenger side, and the vehicle’s driver had been ejected. The complaint states the victim is believed to have been wearing his seat belt but was struck with such force that it broke the seat belt buckle, causing the victim to be ejected.

The victim was taken to a hospital but died a few hours later.

Witnesses told deputies Toney came out of nowhere and seemed to be high or under the influence of something.

Authorities found a completely submerged brown Cadillac SRX in a nearby pond. The complaint states its speedometer was stuck at 103 mph when it was pulled from the pond, and a black shoe was found inside that matched one that was recovered at the crash site. Toney wasn’t wearing shoes when he was arrested.

Toney was treated for minor injuries and also had a blood sample taken, pursuant to a search warrant.

A car dealer confirmed they’d sold the Cadillac to Toney about a month before the crash. The complaint states the company said Toney paid $1,000 upfront and was supposed to return with the rest of the purchase price and insurance information but he never did.