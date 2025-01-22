Man sentenced to 34.5 years for murdering wife, shooting at police in Chisago County

A man was sentenced to over 34 years(415 months) in prison for killing his wife, Sarah Carda, and shooting at police in October of 2023.

Mike Larry Carda, 41, was convicted of one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted second-degree murder. One count of second-degree assault was dismissed.

A Chisago County deputy responded to a domestic incident at a home in Fish Lake Township in October of 2023. Court documents state that dispatch flagged the home as having a large number of weapons.

The deputy could hear shouting but couldn’t understand what was being said.

He knocked on the window and heard a woman say, “he has a gun,” before hearing shots come from the bedroom. He then backed and saw three shots fired through the window “at head-level,” according to the complaint. He then heard another shot come from the bedroom and called for backup.

SWAT arrived and knocked the window out. A drone was flown into the home, which showed Sarah Carda’s body on the bed. Authorities also saw Mike Carda in the room with two long guns.

“Various non-lethal methods” were used to get Mike Carda out of the home and he was arrested.

He had a pending domestic assault case involving his wife and was subject to a domestic abuse no-contact order at the time of the murder.