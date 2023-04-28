Man sentenced to 12.5 years in prison for distribution of controlled substances

A Brainerd man has been sentenced Thursday to 150 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger.

Kyle Vernon Elwell, 29, pleaded guilty to the charge on Sept. 2, 2022.

Court officials state that on April 26, 2022, a Minnesota State Patrol trooper stopped Elwell at a gas station in Motley, Minnesota, where he was arrested on an active warrant.

The state trooper found approximately $7,995 and a bag with 51 M-30 fentanyl pills that Elwell threw on the ground before he was arrested.

Law enforcement also found about 834 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale and an unserialized “ghost” handgun during a search of Elwell’s vehicle.