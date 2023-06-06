Man sentenced to 10 years for illegal possession of machine gun

A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 120 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for illegally possessing a machine gun, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger.

Armstrong was sentenced Monday to two concurrent sentences of 120 months. He also received a consecutive term of seven months for a prior supervised-release violation.

According to court records, on Oct. 12, 2021, Marques Dwell Armstrong, Jr., 28, possessed a loaded 9mm-caliber Glock pistol with a high-capacity magazine and attached machine gun “switch.”

The machine gun switch allows the gun to be fired as a fully automatic weapon.

On Feb. 16, a jury found Armstrong guilty of one count of illegal possession of a machine gun and one count of illegal possession of a firearm.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Minneapolis Police Department investigated this case.