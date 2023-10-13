Man robbed in Brooklyn Park after responding to auto service call

Police are investigating a Thursday night robbery in Brooklyn Park.

Officers from the Brooklyn Park Police Department (BPPD) were called to the 8300 block of Zane Avenue within the Kensington Place Apartment Complex for a report of a robbery.

During the initial investigation, law enforcement officials say they learned the victim was called to the complex for an automotive service call. The victim told police they were approached by three men, one of whom showed a gun and took the victim’s cellphone, wallet, and tools before running away.

The phone was later found a block north of where the robbery occurred, according to police.

The suspects haven’t been found at this time.