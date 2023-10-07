Man robbed by about 30 people in St. Paul, investigation underway

St. Paul police are investigating a robbery that happened late Friday night that they say involved dozens of people.

A spokesperson for the St. Paul Police Department (SPPD) said officers were called to the 1700 block of Thomas Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. for a report of a robbery involving about 30 people.

Officials say the robbery victim told police they approached by around 30 people, and at least six of them had guns. The majority of the group ran off when the guns were brought out for the robbery, the SPPD spokesperson added.

The suspects forcibly took the victim’s wallet and phone before leaving, officials say.

Officers stopped multiple people in the area after the robbery, but no one was identified as a suspect. The victim said he recognized one of the suspects in the robbery.