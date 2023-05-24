Man rescued from overturned truck near railroad tracks in Eagan

A man is in the hospital for observation after fire crews and police officers found him dangling by his seat belt in a truck on its side, the Eagan fire chief said.

Law enforcement from Burnsville and Eagan responded to a call from a train engineer just before 1:20 a.m. about a truck on its side near the railroad tracks by the Cedar Avenue Bridge, police say.

Firefighters and law enforcement found a man in the truck, dangling by his seat belt. According to the Eagan Fire Department, the man said he had been there for a couple of hours.

Officials said the man was a confused driver who was driving on the railroad tracks when his vehicle slid off the track and landed on its side.

The man was not injured but was taken to the hospital for observation.