Hennepin County Water Patrol deputies say they pulled a man out of Lake Minnetonka after his ATV broke through the ice on Sunday.

The sheriff’s office said crews responded to a report of a man yelling for help in the area of Old Channel Bay just before 6:45 p.m.

The man was pulled from the water and taken back to shore for medical evaluation.

Deputies say they were assisted by the Excelsior Fire Department.