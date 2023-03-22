Man reported missing in Rice County

Authorities are asking the public to watch for a person who was reported missing in the rural Lonsdale area of Rice County.

Benjamin Marek, 23, was last seen on Monday at around 7 a.m. while he was driving to work.

He was last seen wearing a tan Carhartt jacket, jeans and Red Wing boots.

Marek drives a tan/gray colored 2009 Chevrolet Colorado truck with license plate number CMV 237.

Anyone with information on Marek or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Rice County Sheriff’s Office at 507-334-4391.