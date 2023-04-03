Man receives 36½ years for 2020 shooting that killed 1, injured 6 in Minneapolis

A gang member who was convicted for his role in a deadly shootout in 2020 that killed one person and injured six others learned his fate on Monday.

Desean James Solomon, 32, of Richfield, was found guilty of second-degree murder, first-degree riot, and illegal possession of a firearm during a jury trial last month, court records show. He will now serve a 36½-year prison sentence.

As previously reported, Solomon got into a shootout that involved 12 guns and more than 100 rounds on June 14, 2020, after one of his fellow gang members robbed someone inside the Broadway Pub on the corner of Broadway Avenue and North Second Street in Minneapolis.

The majority of the gunfire took place outside the 4th Street Saloon, two blocks to the west. Prosecutors say the murder victim was inside a vehicle Solomon was shooting at.

“This was a horrific, chaotic scene and I am grateful for a strong investigation that allowed us to hold Mr. Solomon accountable for this violence,” Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said. “Mr. Solomon has a lengthy criminal history but the community will now be safe from him for a long time. These are the results the public can expect as we continue to aggressively prosecute those who commit this sort of violence.”

Solomon has previously been convicted of several felonies, including aggravated robbery and third-degree assault.