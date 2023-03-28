Man receives 10 years in prison for shooting at police during standoff

A judge sentenced 31-year-old Abdulwahid Hassan Hedo to 10 years in prison Monday after he was convicted of felony assault charges for shooting at law enforcement last July.

Hedo is also legally barred from possessing firearms, ammunition or explosives for the rest of his life.

As previously reported, family members called 911 on July 21, 2022 to report that Hedo was threatening to burn down their home on the 8200 block of Douglas Lane North.

Police at the scene heard gunfire from the home, prompting them to call for backup.

Officers from the Brooklyn Park Police Department SWAT Team and other agencies arrived as Hedo continued to fire shots, break windows and cause damage inside the home.

A neighbor also reported to police that Hedo had fired at her as she was leaving her home.

At one point during the standoff, a Brooklyn Park officer fired his rifle.

Hedo eventually surrendered and was brought into custody without anyone getting hurt.