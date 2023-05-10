Man pleads guilty to killing man in October 2022 north Minneapolis shooting

A St. Francis man pleaded guilty on Monday to shooting and killing another man in north Minneapolis last year.

Jacob Jon Lewis, 20, pleaded guilty to second-degree intentional murder for the death of 34-year-old Heywood Jones.

He faces a maximum sentence of 40 years.

The shooting happened near the intersection of North 30th and Morgan Avenues around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 6.

According to a criminal complaint, witnesses said Jones had exchanged words and punches with the driver of a gold Chevrolet Equinox who’d pulled up to the area. The driver of the Equinox then shot Jones from inside the vehicle before getting out and firing another round into the victim’s back. The driver then ran back to the Equinox and sped away, witnesses told police.

Officers were able to get surveillance video that showed the Equinox and the driver, who had a large “sleeve like” tattoo on his right forearm, the complaint states. The video also showed a female passenger in the Equinox.

Police tracked down the passenger, who told officers she and the driver, 20-year-old Jacob Jon Lewis, were in the area trying to buy drugs when he and Jones got into a fight.

Officers found Lewis, who has a tattoo on his right forearm like the surveillance video showed, and arrested him. At that time, he admitted to driving the Equinox and being at the scene when the shooting happened, the complaint states.

