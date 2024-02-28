Man pleads guilty to interfering with privacy after recording other men inside MSP bathrooms

A man who worked at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) has pleaded guilty to charges related to recording other men while they were using the bathroom.

Documents show Michael Lamar Maceda-Tapia, 37, pleaded guilty on Monday to three counts of interfering with privacy after being charged with 12 counts of interfering with privacy. Initially, he was charged with 11 counts, but the criminal complaint was amended to add an additional charge.

The plea agreement says, in part, he could get a stayed sentence of 180 days in jail, spend time on probation, spend 10 days in the workhouse, serve 20 days of electronic home monitoring, pay a $50 fine.

If the agreement is approved by a judge, the three sentences would run concurrently, and Maceda-Tapia would also have to stay away from the airport.

Maceda-Tapia was charged last summer after another man accused Maceda-Tapia of recording him inside a bathroom stall at MSP. Police then seized Maceda-Tapia’s cell phone and got a warrant to search it.

Officers say they then found 143 videos of men using employee bathrooms that appeared to be recorded from August 2022 to February 2023. Court documents show Maceda-Tapia started working at MSP in May of 2022 and later admitting to using his cell phone to record men inside bathroom stalls at the airport.

His official sentencing date is set for the morning of April 1.