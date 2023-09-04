Man pleads guilty to fraud after credit card theft investigation

A man accused of stealing wallets out of vehicles at construction sites last year pleaded guilty to financial transaction card fraud use without consent.

Court records show Jamel Andre Gaither, 34, pleaded guilty on Friday after investigators saw surveillance footage of him using stolen credit cards to purchase thousands of dollars worth of prepaid gift cards.

His sentencing date is set for the morning of Nov. 3.

He faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

The criminal complaint states that Gaither rummaged through vehicles parked at construction sites across the metro from September 2021 to September 2022.

He then took stolen credit cards to local outlet stores, such as Target, and bought several prepaid gift cards. Investigators determined that Gaither attempted or completed at least $15,610 in fraudulent charges.

The complaint cites surveillance footage that shows Gaither making the purchases at several stores in Shoreview, Arden Hills, Roseville, Woodbury, St. Paul, West St. Paul, North St. Paul, Richfield, Medina, Minneapolis, St. Louis Park, Shakopee, Robbinsdale, Blaine, Burnsville, White Bear Lake and Minnetonka.