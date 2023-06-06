Man pleads guilty to firing gun inside Mall of America after fight at Nike store

A man pleaded guilty to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon for firing a gun inside Mall of America last year.

Shamar Alon Ramon Lark, 21, was also charged with intentional discharge of a firearm that endangers safety and possession of a pistol in a public place without a permit.

Lark faces up to seven years in prison for the second-degree assault conviction.

Hennepin County court officials say Lark entered a “straight plea” to second-degree assault, meaning there was no sentencing agreement between prosecutors and Lark’s defense attorney.

A judge is set to decide his sentence at 8:30 a.m. on July 26 after a pre-sentence investigation.

He previously had a jury trial set to begin Monday.

Court documents state that on Aug. 4, 2022, Lark and his co-defendant, 23-year-old Rashad May, got into a fight with about four other people near the checkout area in a Nike store in the mall.

Surveillance footage shows Lark leaving the scene of the fight, then returning and firing a gun before running away, court documents state. No one was injured in the shooting.

Both Lark and May were arrested in Chicago about a week after the shooting.