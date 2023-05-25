Man pleads guilty to double murder in Minneapolis

A Kansas City, Missouri, man has pleaded guilty to killing two men last year in Minneapolis.

Court filings show that 21-year-old Lavell Jacvon Piggie pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder for the killings of 23-year-old Malik Travon Carr-Riggins and 30-year-old Case Samuel Ritzman.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office says Piggie’s plea deal calls for him to spend between 43 and 51 years in prison. He was indicted back in March on two counts of first-degree murder, which carried a sentence of life in prison if convicted.

RELATED: Man indicted for 2022 double homicide in Minneapolis

According to court documents, the killings allegedly stemmed from a dispute over a large amount of missing drugs.

Officers found Carr-Riggins and Ritzman dead inside a sedan that had jumped a curb and stopped in a snowbank near North 21st and Sheridan Avenues on Feb. 10, 2022.

Investigators were able to use phone data, surveillance video and witness accounts to trace the killings to Piggie, who was spotted on video getting in and out of the sedan, court documents state.

Piggie was set to go on trial late next month. He’ll now be sentenced on July 14.