Man pleads guilty to aiding, abetting murder in April 2022 shooting

Court records show a man charged in connection to the death of a 28-year-old in Minneapolis more than a year ago will be sentenced this summer.

According to the court register, Brian Pierre Swearegene entered a guilty plea to aiding and abetting second-degree murder during a hearing Tuesday morning. He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 27.

Swearegene was initially also charged with illegal possession of a gun or ammunition in the death of Darrell Lamont Sims II of Brooklyn Park. He was charged by warrant and was later arrested in Superior, Wisconsin.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Dajohn Cortez Ramon Yarborough is also charged in connection to Sims’ death.

Police found Sims critically injured from a gunshot wound to his chest in a backyard near the intersection of 24th Street and Elliot Avenue South. He was taken to a hospital but later died from his injuries.

RELATED: Victim of fatal weekend shooting in Minneapolis identified

RELATED: 6 shot, 1 killed in 4 separate, overnight Minneapolis shootings; 2 in custody so far

RELATED: Minneapolis murder suspect arrested in Superior, Wis.