Man pleads guilty, sentenced for fatal assault at Minneapolis apartment

A Robbinsdale man pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced Friday for a fatal assault at a Minneapolis apartment last year.

Court records show that 34-year-old Jhmahl Leevernon Shannon was sentenced to just under 19 years (225 months) in prison.

It came the same day that he took a plea deal, which called for him to plead guilty to unintentional second-degree murder in exchange for having a charge of intentional second-degree murder dismissed. The deal also called for him to get the sentence that he did: 225 months in prison with credit for 316 days already served.

Court documents state that Shannon called 911 on April 22, 2022, saying a man had sexually assaulted him and he “knocked out” the man. When officers arrived, they found Shannon outside and medics pronounced the 50-year-old man dead at the scene. He was later identified as Patrick Derryl Moore.

Shannon was first taken to a hospital for a sexual assault examination but was then arrested.

In an interview with police, court documents state that Shannon claimed he’d met Moore the night before at bar and he invited Shannon to his place to smoke marijuana and party with other people. However, Moore didn’t have any marijuana and nobody else was at his place, Shannon said.

Shannon said he showered and spent the night but said he was being sexually assaulted when he woke up so he punched Moore in the face, neck and body.

Shannon is expected to serve his sentence at the St. Cloud Correctional Facility.