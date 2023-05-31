Man pleads guilty in drunk driving crash that killed passenger

A Red Lake man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter after he crashed a vehicle while impaired and speeding in 2021.

Prosecutors say 27-year-old Gerald Wayne Johnson was driving more than 70 mph faster than the speed limit and had a blood-alcohol content nearly three times the legal limit when he crashed on Nov. 6, 2021, killing his front seat passenger.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Johnson was traveling 90 mph in a 20 mph zone when he lost control of his vehicle and it hit a tree.

His passenger died from her injuries, and a blood draw showed Johnson’s blood-alcohol content was .224, the attorney’s office says.

Johnson entered his plea in federal court on Wednesday. His sentencing date hasn’t yet been set.