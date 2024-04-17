Man left with serious injuries after Minneapolis stabbing, woman arrested

A man has potentially life-threatening injuries after being stabbed at an apartment building Tuesday morning.

Just after 6 a.m., Minneapolis police responded to a domestic stabbing on the 1000 block of Lake Street West. Neighbors reported they heard a woman screaming and a man saying he had been stabbed.

When police arrived, they found a woman, 28-year-old Fatuma Yusuf Salah, who was involved in the stabbing and arrested her.

A 30-year-old man also living in the apartment was brought to HCMC with a potentially life-threatening stab wound.

Salah was booked into Hennepin County Jail for second-degree domestic assault.

Minneapolis police are investigating the incident.