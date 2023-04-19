Man left with life-threatening injuries after being shot in the head in Minneapolis

A shooting Tuesday afternoon on Nicollet Avenue left a man with life-threatening injuries, according to Minneapolis police.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of 18th Street and Nicollet Avenue. They found a man at the scene with “at least one” life-threatening gunshot wound to the head, police said.

The man was brought to the hospital. Due to the nature of his injuries, homicide investigators responded to the scene to start an investigation.

Forensic scientists also responded to process the scene and collect evidence.

No arrests have been made, police said.